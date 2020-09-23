Pederson may not be able to stick with the Dodgers throughout the postseason due to a family matter, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pederson recently returned from a stay on the family medical emergency list, but it appears that the private matter may affect his availability moving forward. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the outfielder's status for a potential playoff run remains uncertain. "I would expect him to be with us through the Wild Card series, but then after that I just don't know," Roberts stated Tuesday.