Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Reaches base three times

Pederson led off and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Pederson had been situated on the bench over the last two games with the Dodgers facing a pair of southpaws. He returned to his usual role as the club's leadoff hitter against a righty Thursday, snapping an 0-for-17 slump with a two-hit performance in the process. The Angels are throwing two righties in their upcoming three-game set with the Dodgers starting Friday, so Pederson should receive a couple more starts before the All-Star break.