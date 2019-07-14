Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Remains on bench Sunday

Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Red Sox, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pederson finds himself on the bench for the third straight contest with David Price representing the third straight lefty taking the mound for the Red Sox. The 27-year-old has a .672 OPS with three doubles in his last 13 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories