Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Remains on bench

Pederson is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pederson will stick on the bench for a third straight game as the Dodgers face another left-hander (Madison Bumgarner) Monday. The lefty-hitting Pederson could continue to find himself on the bench in the coming week with Los Angeles set to face a few more southpaw starters.

