Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Retreats to bench vs. lefty

Pederson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As per usual, Pederson will take a seat on the bench with a left-hander (Jon Lester) starting for the opposition. Enrique Hernandez is starting in left field and hitting leadoff in his stead.

