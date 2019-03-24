Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Returns to action Sunday

Pederson is starting in left field and leading off in Sunday's exhibition game against the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pederson was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to hamstring tightness but makes his return Sunday, as expected. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday the 26-year-old is scheduled to play all three games against the Angels leading into Thursday's season opener.

