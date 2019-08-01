Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Returns to outfield

Pederson will go back to the outfield going forward, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson will head back to the outfield after committing six errors in his 20 games at first base this year. The 27-year-old carries a slash line of .233/.327/.498 with 23 home runs this year, although his impact is limited since he typically only starts against right-handers.

