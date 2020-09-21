Pederson was activated off the family medical emergency list Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Pederson had been away from the team for most of the last week. He should return to his platoon role across the final week of the season, though it's possible his opportunities fade slightly, as he's hitting just .174/.268/.376 on the year. Zach McKinstry was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Rejoins club, but not activated•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Could return by Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: On bench against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Back from paternity leave•