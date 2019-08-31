Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Riding pine

Pederson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

No surprise here; the Dodgers are facing a lefty in Robbie Ray and Pederson still has logged only four starts against southpaws all season. He has a .463 OPS in his limited action against lefties, but Pederson continues to lead off against nearly all opposing righty starters.

