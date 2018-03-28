Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Roster spot secured
Pederson will open the season on the major-league roster after Andrew Toles was sent to the minors Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Pederson appears to have lost out to Matt Kemp for the Dodgers' starting left field job but has at least won a bench role. The 25-year-old hit 11 homers in 323 plate appearances last season and could be in line for similar production in a similar amount of playing time again this season. If a starting role becomes available, he could contribute with a fair number of home runs, but his .222 career batting average drags down his fantasy value.
