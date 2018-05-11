Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Seeing starts versus righties

Pederson started in center field and batted second Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in a loss to the Reds.

The Dodgers have been decimated by injuries in the early going, but even with Yasiel Puig returning to the lineup this week, Pederson continued his string of starts in center against right-handed starters. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Enrique Hernandez would take over center field duties, with Chris Taylor filling in for Corey Seager (elbow) at short, but his lineup cards over the past couple of weeks indicate that Pederson is on the strong side of a platoon. Seager has already been ruled out for the season, so this window of playing time could stay open for a lengthy period of time, making the 26-year-old a decent flier for power and counting stats.