Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits again Sunday

Pederson is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Colorado, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pederson finds himself out of the lineup for the second straight game and fourth time in the last six games. The 26-year-old could find playing time hard to come by this week as the Dodgers could face left-handed starters in five of their next six contests.

