Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits again versus southpaw

Pederson is out of the lineup again Wednesday against the Padres.

Pederson has sat in favor of Enrique Hernandez in three of the last four games, though all three have come against lefties. Pederson continues to be mostly protected against southpaws, against whom he's hit just .176/.262/.303 over the course of his career. The protection hurts his counting stats, but it's given him a career-high slugging percentage and a solid .245/.325/.518 line overall.