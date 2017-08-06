Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against lefty Sunday
Pederson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Mets send lefty Steven Matz to the mound, so Pederson will head to the bench in favor of Enrique Hernandez, who will bat seventh in the order.
