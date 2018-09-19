Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against second straight southpaw

Pederson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pederson will stick on the bench for a second straight game with another southpaw in Tyler Anderson toeing the rubber for the Rockies. Chris Taylor will once again start in left field in his place.

