Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against southpaw

Pederson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the left-handed Wei-Yin Chen and the Marlins.

Pederson hasn't started against a single lefty this season, but he's gotten the nod against every righty since April 18. A strict platoon makes sense for the outfielder, as he's posted a 126 wRC+ against righties over the course of his career compared to just a 60 wRC+ against lefties. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field in his absence.