Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against southpaw
Pederson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the left-handed Wei-Yin Chen and the Marlins.
Pederson hasn't started against a single lefty this season, but he's gotten the nod against every righty since April 18. A strict platoon makes sense for the outfielder, as he's posted a 126 wRC+ against righties over the course of his career compared to just a 60 wRC+ against lefties. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field in his absence.
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.