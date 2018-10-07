Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits out versus lefty Sunday

Pederson is not in the lineup for Sunday's NLDS Game 3 matchup with Atlanta, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

With southpaw Sean Newcomb taking the hill for the Braves, Pederson will head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup. Chris Taylor will replace him in left field for the evening.

