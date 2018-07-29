Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits second straight against lefty
Pederson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Pederson had put together a nice stretch this week, starting six consecutive games in left field at one point. That's mostly due to lucky scheduling, however, as the Dodgers faced right-handed starters in each of those contests. He was relegated to the bench Saturday against lefty Max Fried, and with southpaw Sean Newcomb set to take the hill for the Braves in Sunday's series finale, Pederson will yet again be out of the starting lineup. Matt Kemp will move over to left field to cover for him, with Enrique Hernandez in center and Yasiel Puig in right.
