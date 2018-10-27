Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits versus lefty in Game 4
Pederson is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Saturday.
As usual, Pederson will head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Chris Taylor will get the starting nod in left field to replace him.
