Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits versus lefty Sunday

Pederson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Madison Bumgarner toeing the rubber for San Francisco, Pederson will retreat to the bench to avoid the lefty-on-lefty matchup. Enrique Hernandez will take over in center field for the evening.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast