Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits vs lefty

Pederson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.

Pederson has been on a tear over his last 10 games, slashing .438/.526/.781 with two homers and a 6:4 BB:K, but he'll give way to Matt Beaty in left field for Thursday's series finale with lefty Jason Vargas starting for the opposition.

