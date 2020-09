Pederson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Astros, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 28-year-old was activated from the paternity list Friday, but he won't immediately rejoin the lineup with lefty Framber Valdez pitching for Houston. Pederson figures to start Sunday against righty Zack Greinke. A.J. Pollock will shift to left field while Gavin Lux serves as the designated hitter.