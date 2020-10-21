Pederson is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Dodgers' World Series matchup with the Rays, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

As per usual, the lefty-hitting Pederson will take a seat with a southpaw (Blake Snell) on the mound for the opposition. Enrique Hernandez enters the lineup in his stead, batting eighth and manning second base while Chris Taylor shifts to Pederson's usual post in left field. Pederson struck out in both of his at-bats Tuesday in the Dodgers' 8-3 win in Game 1.