Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting, but feeling good

Pederson is dealing with a stiff back and is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants but will be available off the bench, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson apparently experienced the stiff back in Saturday's 7-2 win, but manager Dave Roberts suggested the outfielder's injury wouldn't be a major concern. Because the Giants are bringing a tough southpaw (Madison Bumgarner) to the hill for the series finale, Pederson likely would have been withheld from the lineup regardless of his health. Pederson should re-enter the lineup Monday against the Angels with right-hander Griffin Canning slated to start for the opposition.