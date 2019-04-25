Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting in third straight

Pederson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs have deployed three left-handed starting pitchers in the series, resulting in the lefty-hitting Pederson moving to the bench for all three contests. Alex Verdugo will get the nod in left field in Pederson's stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories