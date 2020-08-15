Pederson will retreat to the bench for the second consecutive game Sunday as the Angels are starting another lefty in Andrew Heaney, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Not a major surprise that Pederson will be available off the bench again Saturday as the 28-year-old has made just one start against a left-handed pitcher this season. Chris Taylor will pick up the start in left field as a result.
