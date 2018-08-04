Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting out Saturday

Pederson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pederson is among the three regular lefties who will sit out the contest, with opposing starter Lance McCullers owning better splits against southpaws than righties. He should return to the starting nine for the series finale Sunday.

