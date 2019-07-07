Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting versus southpaw

Pederson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pederson received the start Saturday and went 0-for-4, and he'll return to the bench Sunday with lefty Joey Lucchesi on the mound for the Friars. Pederson has scuffled since the start of June with a .190/.270/.310 slash line and three home runs in 30 games. Max Muncy will start at first base while Enrique Hernandez takes over at the keystone.