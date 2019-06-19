Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting vs. southpaw
Pederson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
As per usual, Pederson will retreat to the bench with a left-hander in Drew Pomeranz toeing the rubber for the Giants. In his place, Kyle Garlick is starting in left field and hitting eighth.
