Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Situated on bench Friday

Pederson is not in Friday's starting lineup against the Padres, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Pederson is slated for a night off with left-hander Eric Lauer set to toe the rubber for the opposition. Matt Kemp will shift to left field and Enrique Hernandez will man center with Pederson on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories