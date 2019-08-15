Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Situated on bench vs. lefty

Pederson is out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Pederson will unsurprisingly take a seat with the Marlins bringing lefty Caleb Smith to the bump for the series finale. Kris Negron will take over Pederson's usual spot in right field and bat sixth.

