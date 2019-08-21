Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Slugs 25th home run
Pederson went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 16-3 rout of the Blue Jays.
Pederson took advantage of Toronto's decision to put a position player on the mound, launching a three-run blast off shortstop Richard Urena in the eighth inning. With the long ball, Pederson tied his home run (25) and RBI (56) marks from last season in 34 fewer at-bats. The 27-year-old has now reached the 25-homer mark in four of his five full seasons in the majors, though only nine of his 112 career long balls have come against left-handed pitchers.
