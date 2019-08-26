Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Slugs leadoff homer

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

Pederson crushed Domingo German's first pitch of the game 420 feet to right field, producing the only Dodgers run in the affair. The 27-year-old has tallied 82 hits this season, with 39 going for extra bases, including 26 long balls. He continues to play almost exclusively against right-handed pitchers while sitting against southpaws, against whom he has hit only .175 (7-for-40) with no home runs this season.