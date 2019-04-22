Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Smashes two bombs
Pederson went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two RBI and three runs in a 6-5 victory against the Brewers on Sunday.
The four-hit day raised Pederson's average nearly 40 points to .270. Maybe more impressively, it also now gives him 10 homers this season. Pederson is a career .228 hitter, so owners should expect his average to drop down some, but he's well on his way to a career high in home runs, RBI and runs. He hasn't set a career best in any of those categories since at least three years ago. In addition to 10 homers, Pederson has 16 RBI and 19 runs in 74 at-bats.
