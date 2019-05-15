Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Socks 13th home run

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win against San Diego on Tuesday.

The third-inning blast off rookie sensation Chris Paddack put the Dodgers on the board in a game they went on to win 6-3. Despite hitting only .220 this season, the atypical leadoff man is now tied for fourth in the majors with his 13 home runs. Incredibly, the 13 homers represent half of his overall season hit total (26).

More News
Our Latest Stories