Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Solo shot Saturday
Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.
Pederson hit a leadoff home run against Jacob Nix to record his 24th long ball of the season. He later recorded his 26th double of the season, also against Nix. Pederson has swung a hot bat of late, smacking five homers and four doubles across his last 10 appearances. That's helped him to a .529 slugging percentage, which would be a career-best mark by 34 points.
