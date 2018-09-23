Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Solo shot Saturday

Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.

Pederson hit a leadoff home run against Jacob Nix to record his 24th long ball of the season. He later recorded his 26th double of the season, also against Nix. Pederson has swung a hot bat of late, smacking five homers and four doubles across his last 10 appearances. That's helped him to a .529 slugging percentage, which would be a career-best mark by 34 points.