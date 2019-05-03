Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Starting against lefty

Pederson is starting in left field and hitting eighth against the Padres on Friday.

The outfielder slides back into the lineup after sitting Wednesday, drawing a rare start against a southpaw as the Dodgers take on Eric Lauer. Pederson is just 2-for-14 against lefties this year which has left him in a platoon role for much of the season, but with AJ Pollock on the injured list, it's possible he could start to see more opportunities to improve on his historically drastic splits.