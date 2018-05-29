Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Starts and leads off Monday

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Pederson has been relegated to a pseudo-fourth outfielder role despite center field opening up following Chris Taylor's move to shortstop to fill in for Corey Seager (elbow). Instead, Cody Bellinger has been seeing the majority of starts in center with Max Muncy getting starts at first against righties. The latter has performed adequately in the role, so Pederson will have to improve on his .248/.343/.397 slash line (particularly the slugging percentage portion) if he wants to play himself into a regular role.