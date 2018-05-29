Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Starts and leads off Monday
Pederson went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.
Pederson has been relegated to a pseudo-fourth outfielder role despite center field opening up following Chris Taylor's move to shortstop to fill in for Corey Seager (elbow). Instead, Cody Bellinger has been seeing the majority of starts in center with Max Muncy getting starts at first against righties. The latter has performed adequately in the role, so Pederson will have to improve on his .248/.343/.397 slash line (particularly the slugging percentage portion) if he wants to play himself into a regular role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start