Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Starts in left field Wednesday
Pederson will bat sixth and play left field for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday.
With right-hander Justin Verlander on the hill for Houston, manager Dave Roberts will turn to a lefty bat and place Enrique Hernandez on the bench for this contest. He decided to go with Pederson over Andre Ethier because of the former's ability to hit velocity. This marks only the second start Pederson has made in the 2017 postseason, the other coming in the NLCS against the Cubs in Game 3, in which he went 1-for-3 from the plate.
