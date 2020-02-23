Pederson (hip) has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It was reported Saturday that Pederson might be able to resume hitting Sunday or Monday after entering spring training with the sore right hip, but it appears that will have to wait at least a few more days. The 27-year-old received treatment Friday, but there's no real reason to rush him back this early in camp if he's still feeling any residual soreness.