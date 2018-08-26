Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Still out Sunday
Pederson (knee) remains out Sunday against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Pederson likely would've been riding the pine anyway since southpaw Robbie Erlin is taking the hill for San Diego, but his knee bruise possibly played a part in the decision as well. The Dodgers are off Monday, so look for Pederson to attempt to return Tuesday when the team takes on Texas. Chris Taylor will patrol center field in his place Sunday.
