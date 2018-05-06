Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat Sunday

Pederson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

For the third time in four days, the Dodgers are opposing a lefty starting pitcher, so Pederson will head to the bench as manager Dave Roberts stocks the lineup with right-handed hitters. Tim Locastro will pick up the start in center field in Pederson's place.

