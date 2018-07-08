Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat vs. lefty

Pederson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Dodgers manager Mike Scioscia will hold Pederson out against Angels southpaw Andrew Heaney and open up a start in the outfield for lefty masher Enrique Hernandez. Pederson's .866 OPS is his highest mark in five big-league seasons, but the 26-year-old is still struggling to hit same-handed pitching. In 34 plate appearances versus lefties this season, Pederson has managed only four hits.