Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Tallies three hits Sunday

Pederson went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 6-4 win over Colorado.

Pederson's three-hit day upped his slash line to .268/.348/.548 through 76 games. The 26-year-old had been receiving sporadic playing time over the first half of the season, but that is about to change following Sunday's announcement of a lineup shuffle. Manager Dave Roberts named Max Muncy the club's primary second baseman against right-handed starters, which will allow Cody Bellinger to move back to first base and open up center field to Pederson. The young slugger will still cede starts to Enrique Hernandez and Bellinger against southpaws, but this development gives Pederson a clear path to semi-regular playing time.

