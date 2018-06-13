Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Three extra-base hits

Pederson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Pederson's two-run blast in the second inning was part of an early barrage against starter Bartolo Colon, who the Dodgers tagged for eight runs in under four innings. The 26-year-old has been on an absolutely absurd tear in June, slashing .481/.481/.1.444 with seven home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored in just nine games (seven starts).