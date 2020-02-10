Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Trade to Angels falls through
Pederson's reported trade from the Dodgers to the Angels fell through Sunday night and will not happen, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Pederson's deal was dependent on the original Mookie Betts trade between the Dodgers and Red Sox. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Angels' owner Arte Moreno expressed his frustration regarding the delay leading up to the trade being rescinded. The 27-year-old returns to a loaded Dodgers outfield for the time being, but remains one of the club's top trade assets as Los Angeles attempts to return below the luxury tax heading into spring training.
