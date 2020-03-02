Play

Pederson (side/hip) raised his intensity to 80 percent Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder has been swinging a bat as he recovers from a sore right side/hip, with Sunday's increase in intensity indicating notable progress. Still, manager Dave Roberts indicated that Pederson is still a couple weeks away from getting into a game, though his status for Opening Day remains optimistic.

