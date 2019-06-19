Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Working at first base
Pederson has been working at first base and is expected to play there at some point this season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers have toyed with the idea of using Pederson at first base in the past, but manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the 27-year-old is "ramping up" his reps at the position and that he expects he'll be deployed there at some point in 2019. The Dodgers will have a logjam in the outfield when A.J. Pollock (elbow) returns from the injured list, so this would be one way to keep giving Pederson his regular share of at-bats when Pollock is back in the fold.
