Dodgers' Jonny DeLuca: On 40-man roster By RotoWire Staff Nov 15, 2022 at 7:24 pm ET • 1 min read DeLuca was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.DeLuca had a .965 OPS in 25 games after he was promoted to Double-A Tulsa over the summer, and the Dodgers elected to protect him from being selected during the upcoming Rule 5 draft.