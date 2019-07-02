Dodgers' Josh Sborz: Optioned, sent to minors
Sborz (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Sborz landed on the shelf June 21 due to lower back soreness, though he's now returned to health and will head down to the minors. He's posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with a 37:5 K:BB over 29.1 innings this season with Oklahoma City.
